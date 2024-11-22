Menu

Crime

Police investigate after 7-year-old seriously hurt in Saanich hit-and-run

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 22, 2024 5:45 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saanich council dropping some speed limits to 30 km/h'
Saanich council dropping some speed limits to 30 km/h
WATCH: Speed limits are being lowered on several residential roads in Saanich, B.C. The mayor says the slow zones will increase road safety, but as Kylie Stanton reports, some residents want the council to pump the brakes on the new rules. – Jun 21, 2024
Police in Saanich, B.C., are trying to find the female driver of an SUV that seriously injured a seven-year-old child in a hit-and-run.

Police say the child was struck around 12:30 p.m. on Friday, at the Burnside Road West entrance to Tillicum Mall.

Click to play video: 'Saanich residents rally to demand safer streets'
Saanich residents rally to demand safer streets
Trending Now

The SUV was pulling out of the mall parking lot when it struck the child, seriously injuring their leg, police said in a media release.

Story continues below advertisement

The vehicle was last seen heading east on Burnside.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam video shot in the areas between 12:25 p.m. and 1 p.m. is asked to contact Saanich police at 250-475-4321.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

