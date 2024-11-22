Police investigate after 7-year-old seriously hurt in Saanich hit-and-run

See more sharing options

Police in Saanich, B.C., are trying to find the female driver of an SUV that seriously injured a seven-year-old child in a hit-and-run.

Police say the child was struck around 12:30 p.m. on Friday, at the Burnside Road West entrance to Tillicum Mall.

The SUV was pulling out of the mall parking lot when it struck the child, seriously injuring their leg, police said in a media release.

The vehicle was last seen heading east on Burnside.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam video shot in the areas between 12:25 p.m. and 1 p.m. is asked to contact Saanich police at 250-475-4321.