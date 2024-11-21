Menu

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Another fall storm forecast to impact Vancouver Island, South Coast on Friday

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 21, 2024 5:48 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Bomb cyclone topples trees in Port Renfrew'
Bomb cyclone topples trees in Port Renfrew
WATCH: On the West Coast of Vancouver Island the community of Port Renfrew was hit hard by Tuesday's bomb cyclone. As Troy Charles reports, residents took matters into their own hands after tree blocked part of a highway.
Another fall storm is forecast to impact Vancouver Island and the B.C. South Coast on Friday.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement about an area of low pressure that will deepen off the Washington coast on Thursday night.

It is forecast to move northwards and approach Vancouver Island on Friday.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Southeasterly winds will increase through the day on Friday, with peak wind speeds expected for most areas Friday afternoon and evening, Environment Canada said in a statement.

The winds will ease on Friday night or early on Saturday.

Environment Canada said this low is not forecast to be as intense as the bomb cyclone that affected the area on Tuesday and Wednesday but strong winds could still cause some damage and disruptions.

Wind warnings may be issued closer to the storm arriving as there is still some uncertainty on the forecast depth and the low.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

