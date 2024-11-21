Another fall storm forecast to impact Vancouver Island, South Coast on Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Another fall storm is forecast to impact Vancouver Island and the B.C. South Coast on Friday.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement about an area of low pressure that will deepen off the Washington coast on Thursday night.

It is forecast to move northwards and approach Vancouver Island on Friday.

Southeasterly winds will increase through the day on Friday, with peak wind speeds expected for most areas Friday afternoon and evening, Environment Canada said in a statement.

The winds will ease on Friday night or early on Saturday.

Environment Canada said this low is not forecast to be as intense as the bomb cyclone that affected the area on Tuesday and Wednesday but strong winds could still cause some damage and disruptions.

Wind warnings may be issued closer to the storm arriving as there is still some uncertainty on the forecast depth and the low.