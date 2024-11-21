Blades Bio November 2024: Grayden Siepmann

Send this page to someone via email

Since being traded to the Saskatoon Blades over a year ago, Grayden Siepmann has found a home in the Blades’ top-four defensive group.

Closing in on a third of the way through the 2024-25 WHL season, his contributions have helped the Blades rise to the top of the Eastern Conference standings with a 14-5-1-1 record in 21 games.

“It’s obviously a relief and it’s been awesome throughout the year growing as a group,” said Siepmann. “We had a lot of [people] saying that we’d be a not-so-great team, like bottom of the barrel. But I feel like that’s just extra motivation for our group.”

Siepmann is aiming to make this season a memorable one, as the 20-year-old is slated to graduate at the conclusion of the year.

Acquired from the Calgary Hitmen in October 2023, Siepmann has rediscovered his scoring touch in his overage season and is coming off the 100th point of his WHL career in a 5-3 victory over the Medicine Hat Tigers on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

“Everyone always says it goes by really fast,” said Siepmann. “I didn’t really believe them. Now that’s it’s here it’s been a long journey, but it’s been fun. Lots of memories, experiences and I’m just not taking any moment for granted now.”

1:59 Confidence high for Saskatoon Blades despite few wins on B.C. road trip

Calling Langley, B.C., home growing up, the former WHL Draft first-round pick developed his skills playing in the Abbotsford minor hockey system.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Siepmann’s path to junior hockey actually started in Windsor, Ontario however, which is where he was born.

“It’s cold out there as well,” said Siepmann. “My dad ended up building an outdoor rink out there. I actually was terrified of skating, I never wanted to do it. I did it once and [said] never again. All of the sudden, he just kind of kept feeding me out there.”

Story continues below advertisement

Anchoring Saskatoon’s second defensive pair this season, Siepmann is on pace for a career year with three goals and 13 points scored in 21 games.

While there’s still plenty of runway left on Saskatoon’s season, he added there are plenty of signs pointing towards their hard work paying off when the calendar flips to 2025.

“It’s always good to touch up the little details every day,” said Siepmann. “I think the way we play, nobody can really play with us when we’re at our best.”

Winners of three straight games, the Blades hit the road on Thursday night for an all-Saskatchewan matchup against the Moose Jaw Warriors at 7:00 pm.