Amtrak engineer survives train’s collision with tree during bomb cyclone

An Amtrak train engineer was taken to hospital with minor injuries following a shockingly close call in Washington State during the bomb cyclone.

Amtrak confirmed that Train 519 was heading from Vancouver to Seattle on Tuesday evening when it struck a tree that had fallen across the tracks.

About 85 km north of Seattle a massive branch smashed right through the window of the cab car.

The engineer in the cabin was taken to the hospital but none of the passengers were injured and the train still had lights, heat and food service, Amtrak said.

Passengers were loaded onto a bus and arrived in Seattle about four hours and 25 minutes late.

Amtrak then used a freight engine to pull the train to Seattle due to the damage to the windshield and headlights.

The bomb cyclone left two women dead in the Seattle area, knocked out power to more than half a million customers at its peak and brought down trees and power lines.

View image in full screen A look at the damage sustained by the Amtrak train in Washington State during the bomb cyclone on Tuesday night. Washington State Department of Transportation

View image in full screen A look at the damage sustained by the Amtrak train in Washington State during the bomb cyclone on Tuesday night. Washington State Department of Transportation

View image in full screen A look at the damage sustained by the Amtrak train in Washington State during the bomb cyclone on Tuesday night. Washington State Department of Transportation