Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Matt Gaetz withdraws from consideration as Trump’s attorney general

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted November 21, 2024 12:45 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'U.S. House Speaker Johnson says releasing Gaetz report would be ‘breach of protocol’'
U.S. House Speaker Johnson says releasing Gaetz report would be ‘breach of protocol’
RELATED: U.S. House Speaker Johnson says releasing Gaetz report would be 'breach of protocol'
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Matt Gaetz withdrew Thursday as President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for attorney general following continued scrutiny over a federal sex trafficking investigation that cast doubt on the former congressman’s ability to be confirmed as the nation’s chief federal law enforcement officer.

The Florida Republican’s announcement came one day after meeting with senators in an effort to win their support for his confirmation to lead the Justice Department.

Click to play video: 'Why Trump’s nominations of Gaetz, RFK Jr. are so polarizing'
Why Trump’s nominations of Gaetz, RFK Jr. are so polarizing

“While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition,” Gaetz said in a statement announcing his decision. “There is no time to waste on a needlessly protracted Washington scuffle, thus I’ll be withdrawing my name from consideration to serve as Attorney General. Trump’s DOJ must be in place and ready on Day 1.”

Story continues below advertisement

Gaetz’s withdrawal is a blow to Trump’s push to install steadfast loyalists in his incoming administration and the first sign that Trump could face resistance from members of his own party.

https://x.com/mattgaetz/status/1859649045553402285

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices