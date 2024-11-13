Menu

U.S. News

Trump nominates Matt Gaetz as attorney general in surprise move

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted November 13, 2024 3:56 pm
1 min read
Trump’s cabinet picks signal trouble for Canada
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday said he will nominate firebrand Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida to serve as his attorney general, putting a loyalist in the role of the nation’s top prosecutor.

In selecting the congressman, Trump passed over some of the more established attorneys whose names had been mentioned as being contenders for the job.

“Matt will end Weaponized Government, protect our Borders, dismantle Criminal Organizations and restore Americans’ badly-shattered Faith and Confidence in the Justice Department,” Trump said in a statement.

Trump’s inner circle has described the attorney general as the most important member of the administration after Trump himself, key to his plans to carry out mass deportations, pardon Jan. 6 rioters and seek retribution against those who prosecuted him over the past four years.

During his first term, Trump was infuriated by what he called an obstructive Justice Department, including attorneys general Jeff Sessions, who allowed a probe into alleged contacts between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia, and Bill Barr, who publicly refuted his false claims his 2020 election loss was the result of fraud.

—With additional files from Reuters

© 2024 The Canadian Press

