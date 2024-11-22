Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Another senior member of Iran’s regime caught in Canada, CBSA says

By Stewart Bell Global News
Posted November 22, 2024 9:23 am
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Mahsa Amini death: Has Canada lived up to its promises to expel Iranian officials?'
Mahsa Amini death: Has Canada lived up to its promises to expel Iranian officials?
WATCH: Two years after Canada banned senior Iranian regime officials, there is little transparency about what has been achieved. Nathaniel Dove reports – Sep 15, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Another senior member of the Iranian regime has been found living in Canada, bringing the number to 16, according to immigration officials.

The Canada Border Services Agency also said it had sent one more of the alleged officials to the Immigration and Refugee Board for a deportation hearing.

Seven deportation hearings are now underway against suspected senior Iranian regime members, in addition to two that have already resulted in deportation orders.

The updated figures are as of Oct. 15.

The Canadian government will not identify the regime members whose cases are still ongoing.

“As a matter of practice, the IRB does not provide information on any cases that are not public,” the Refugee Board said in a statement to Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

The cases are the result of a policy adopted in November 2022 that banned high-ranking Iranian government officials from Canada.

The measures were imposed in response to the death of Mahsa Amini, who was detained and killed by Iran’s morality police for showing her hair in public.

Romania Iran Protest View image in full screen
Woman holds image of Mahsa Amini, \who died while in police custody in Iran, during protest in Bucharest, Romania, Oct.1, 2022. Vadim Ghirda/AP

The killing set off demonstrations that were brutally suppressed by the clerical-run regime of Supreme Leader Ali Khomenei.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Canada responded by designating the Iranian government a regime engaged in “terrorism and systematic and gross human rights violations.”

The policy effectively barred tens of thousands of Iranian officials and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps members from Canada.

The Iranian regime and IRGC are leading a so-called “axis of resistance” that has been promoting violence and instability in the Middle East.

Story continues below advertisement

Iran is the main sponsor of Hamas, which set off a regional conflict by attacking Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. Tehran also back Hezbollah and Yemen’s Houthis.

The Islamic Republic has also been linked to several recent plots to assassinate dissidents and critics, among them former Liberal MP Irwin Cotler.

Global News revealed that deportation orders were issued this year against two officials, Majid Iranmanesh and Sayed Salman Samani.

But only one of them has actually been deported so far and the remaining cases have proceeded in secrecy, after the IRB banned the press from the hearings.

Majid Iranmanesh, left, and Sayed Salman Samani were ordered deported for being senior members of the Iranian regime. View image in full screen
Majid Iranmanesh, left, and Sayed Salman Samani were ordered deported for being senior members of the Iranian regime.
Trending Now

Meanwhile, an Iranian citizen convicted of helping Tehran evade sanctions appeared Wednesday before the IRB, where he is undergoing deportation proceedings.

Amin Yousefijam, also known as Amen Cohen, was convicted in the U.S. of shipping sensitive materials to Iran in violation of sanctions.

Story continues below advertisement

The CBSA is now trying to deport him, alleging he undermined Canada’s efforts to contain the threat posed by the Iranian regime.

Although his deportation case was supposed to begin on Oct. 28, it was delayed when his lawyers quit, citing a “breakdown” in the solicitor-client relationship.

At an appearance this week, the IRB delayed the hearing again until Feb. 25, in order to give Yousefijam’s new lawyer time to prepare.

Arash (left) and Amin Yousefijam, aka Aurash and Ameen Cohen. View image in full screen
Arash (left) and Amin Yousefijam, aka Aurash and Ameen Cohen.

Yousefijam contributed to “an increased security threat towards Canada in regards to terrorism and attack by nuclear weapons,” CBSA wrote in its report.

His brother Arash Yousefijam was also convicted. The brothers used Ontario’s name change system to adopt new identities as Ameen and Dr. Arash Cohen.

The Ontario government said it was looking into reforming its policies to prevent serious criminals from hiding their past identities.

Story continues below advertisement

Stewart.Bell@globalnews.ca

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices