2 years after women stood up to Iranian regime, little to show for Canada’s sanctions

As women took to the streets in 2022 to protest Iran’s killing of a youth whose only crime was to show her hair in public, Canada announced “decisive action.” On Nov. 14, 2022, two Liberal cabinet ministers unveiled a policy they said would “prevent senior members of the Iranian regime from finding safe haven in Canada.” Almost two years later, the Canadian government has deported only a single high-ranking Iranian official, and the remaining cases underway have fallen into total secrecy. Although a handful of senior regime members are undergoing deportation hearings, the Immigration and Refugee Board is holding them behind closed doors. Global News applied to open the cases to public scrutiny but so far has been unsuccessful. The IRB ruled the cases were confidential because the Iranian officials had claimed to be refugees. On Aug. 23, the IRB ruled the right of Canadians to be informed about the alleged regime members was “outweighed by the significant risks” publicity could cause them. For the same reason, the IRB also refused to release copies of its decisions on the cases – even redacted versions that had been scrubbed of names and other identifying information.

'Mockery of Justice' View image in full screen Woman walks past mural of mosque, Tehran, Iran, Feb. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi). Granting the protections meant for refugees to accused members of the regime they are escaping makes little sense to Mehdi Moradi, an Iranian-Canadian activist and writer. Advertisement “This is something that is totally unacceptable. This is a mockery of justice,” Moradi, who wrote about the issue in The Hill Times newspaper, told Global News in an interview. He said Iranian-Canadians who fled the Islamic Republic were fearful of the regime members living amongst them, and wanted to know who they were and what positions they held. “They come here, they become your neighbor. Tomorrow in Canada, they go and open businesses,” he said. “Maybe they were torturers in Iran, maybe they were Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps generals.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Maybe they were torturers in Iran, maybe they were Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps generals." The families of the 85 Canadian citizens and residents killed when Iran shot down a commercial airliner in 2020 also said they wanted “transparency and openness about cases like these.” View image in full screen Surveillance video image shows Iranian morality police pulling 17-year-old Armita Geravand off Tehran Metro for showing her hair, Oct. 1, 2023. She later died of her injuries. (AP Photo/Iranian state television). “These people are not really refugee claimants,” said Kourosh Doustshenas, spokesperson for the Association of Families of Flight PS752 Victims. “They should not be here in the first place.” He questioned how senior officials of the Iranian regime could come to Canada and claim to be refugees of the very government they served. “They are running away from themselves,” he said.

Canada's 'Strongest Sanction' Canada’s public safety minister at the time, Marco Medicino, called the ban on top-ranking officials the “strongest sanction imposed on the Iranian regime yet,” when he announced it in 2022. Two months earlier, Iran’s morality police had arrested 22-year-old Mahsa Amini for wearing an “improper” hijab, and taken her to Tehran’s Vozara detention centre for “re-education.” Minutes after arriving, she collapsed. Her death on Sept. 16, 2022, followed what a United Nations fact-finding report determined was physical violence she suffered while in custody. Her death sparked the Women, Life, Freedom movement against the Islamic Republic’s repression of women, but Iranian authorities crushed the protests through mass arrests and killings. View image in full screen Iranian community and supporters rally in Ottawa in solidarity with protesters in Iran, after Mahsa Amini died in police custody, Sept. 25, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang. Iran “mobilized the entire security apparatus of the state to repress the protesters who took to the streets after Ms. Amini’s death,” said the report released by the U.N. Human Rights Council in March. “Credible figures suggest that as many as 551 protesters were killed by the security forces, among them at least 49 women and 68 children. Most deaths were caused by firearms, including assault rifles.” The brutality of the crackdown prompted Canada to sanction the entire Iranian government, designating it a regime that has “engaged in terrorism and systematic and gross human rights violations.” Consequently, anyone who had worked for the regime in a senior position from Nov. 15, 2019 was prohibited from entering Canada, and those already here were to be “removed from the country.”

15 Iranian Officials Caught in Canada According to figures posted on the Canada Border Services Agency website, 82 visas have been cancelled under the regulations and 15 Iranian officials have been identified for deportation. Advertisement One left Canada voluntarily and, as of Aug. 26, eight others had been referred to the IRB to hold hearings to decide whether they should be expelled from the country. The first to receive a deportation order was Majid Iranmanesh, a science advisor to the vice president who came to Canada to work as a research assistant at the University of Victoria. View image in full screen Majid Iranmanesh, left, and Sayed Salman Samani were ordered deported for being senior members of the Iranian regime. In March 2024, Syed Salman Samani became the next to receive a deportation order. He served as Iran’s deputy interior minister, but testified he was unaware his boss had ordered police to kill protesters. But only one of them has been removed to date, according to the CBSA. Asked why, the agency said foreign citizens can only be deported “once all legal avenues of recourse” have been exhausted.