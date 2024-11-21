Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Kingston ranks 2nd on Canada’s winter non-monogamy hot spots list

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted November 21, 2024 11:24 am
1 min read
Kingston ranks No. 2 in Canada for winter non-monogamy hot spots. View image in full screen
Kingston ranks No. 2 in Canada for winter non-monogamy hot spots. Submitted photo
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Kingston has been named the second top city in Canada for winter non-monogamy, according to Ashley Madison’s annual rankings. The list identifies the country’s most active cities for exploring extramarital relationships during the colder months.

Ontario cities dominate the top 20, but the company says Kingston’s high placement highlights the community’s openness to alternative relationship dynamics. University towns like Kingston, Guelph (6) and London (5) all made strong showings, reflecting a trend among smaller cities.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The rankings are based on user signups with Ashley Madison between September 2023 and June 2024, measured per capita. For Kingston, Ashley Madison says the data underscores the city’s reputation as a progressive community, embracing possibilities beyond traditional monogamy.

Trending Now

Further analysis reveals a growing interest in non-monogamy across Canada, with 58 per cent of Canadians believing society could benefit from more open relationship styles.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices