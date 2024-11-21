Kingston ranks 2nd on Canada’s winter non-monogamy hot spots list

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston has been named the second top city in Canada for winter non-monogamy, according to Ashley Madison’s annual rankings. The list identifies the country’s most active cities for exploring extramarital relationships during the colder months.

Ontario cities dominate the top 20, but the company says Kingston’s high placement highlights the community’s openness to alternative relationship dynamics. University towns like Kingston, Guelph (6) and London (5) all made strong showings, reflecting a trend among smaller cities.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The rankings are based on user signups with Ashley Madison between September 2023 and June 2024, measured per capita. For Kingston, Ashley Madison says the data underscores the city’s reputation as a progressive community, embracing possibilities beyond traditional monogamy.

Further analysis reveals a growing interest in non-monogamy across Canada, with 58 per cent of Canadians believing society could benefit from more open relationship styles.