Canada

Living wage in Guelph and Wellington County up slightly from 2023

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted November 21, 2024 9:17 am
1 min read
A new report from the Ontario Living Wage Network suggests residents will need a bump in pay to live in Guelph. The updated living wage in 2024 is $21.30. View image in full screen
According to a new report from the Ontario Living Wage Network, the living wage in Guelph and Wellington County has gone up to cover residents’ basic expenses.

According to a new report released on Monday called Calculating Ontario’s Living Wages, the living wage in Dufferin Guelph Wellington Waterloo has increased to $21.30 per hour.

The report, by the group’s program manager Anne Coleman, looks at wages from across 10 regions in Ontario.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

The wage in Dufferin Guelph Wellington Waterloo is up 1.9 per cent from 2023.

The OLWN is a network of provincial researchers, employers, employees, non-profits and proponents of decent work standards who are working to change the conversation about what the minimum standard pay is for low-wage workers.

A living wage is what people who work would need to earn hourly to cover basic expenses.

The data from the report comes from Statistics Canada, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, and other sources.

Dufferin Guelph Wellington Waterloo shares the same rate with Hamilton and is 40 cents more than Brant-Niagara-Haldimand Norfolk.

The Greater Toronto Area tops the list at $26 per hour.

