Weather

School and road closures in Manitoba on Thursday

By Sarah McCarthy Global News
Posted November 21, 2024 7:41 am
1 min read
School and road closures in Manitoba on Thursday
Here is a list of closures and cancellations around Manitoba as a result of inclement weather on Thursday, November 21, 2024.

Highway closures:

None to report currently.

School closures:

  • Prairie Spirit School Division-all schools
  • DSFM- École Jours de Plaine, École Notre-Dame de Lourdes, École Gilbert-Rosset and École La Source
  • Brandon School Division-Alexander, O’Kelly and Spring Valley Schools
Bus cancellations:

  • Mountain View School Division
  • Brandon School Division-rural buses only

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.  You can also tune in to 680 CJOB for the latest.

