School and road closures in Manitoba on Thursday

Here is a list of closures and cancellations around Manitoba as a result of inclement weather on Thursday, November 21, 2024.
Highway closures:
None to report currently.
School closures:
- Prairie Spirit School Division-all schools
- DSFM- École Jours de Plaine, École Notre-Dame de Lourdes, École Gilbert-Rosset and École La Source
- Brandon School Division-Alexander, O’Kelly and Spring Valley Schools
Bus cancellations:
- Mountain View School Division
- Brandon School Division-rural buses only
This story will be updated as more information becomes available. You can also tune in to 680 CJOB for the latest.
