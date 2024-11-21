School and road closures in Manitoba on Thursday

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Here is a list of closures and cancellations around Manitoba as a result of inclement weather on Thursday, November 21, 2024.

Highway closures:

None to report currently.

School closures:

Prairie Spirit School Division-all schools

DSFM- École Jours de Plaine, École Notre-Dame de Lourdes, École Gilbert-Rosset and École La Source

Brandon School Division-Alexander, O’Kelly and Spring Valley Schools

Bus cancellations:

Mountain View School Division

Brandon School Division-rural buses only

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. You can also tune in to 680 CJOB for the latest.