Canada

Canada Post strike delays donations for busy Kingston soup kitchen

By Fawwaz Muhammad-Yusuf Global News
Posted November 20, 2024 3:43 pm
1 min read
Canada Post strike delays holiday donations for Kingston’s Martha’s Table. The soup kitchen urges donors to give online, by e-transfer, or in person. View image in full screen
A nationwide Canada Post strike is delaying crucial donations for Martha’s Table, a local soup kitchen that has served the Kingston, Ont., community for nearly 30 years. The postal disruption comes during the charity’s busiest fundraising period of the year, the holiday season.

“We provide prepared meals for anyone in need; we don’t ask questions,” said executive director Ronda Candy. “We do takeout options for people that prefer not to come inside.”

Martha’s Table relies on community support, with many donors sending cheques through the mail. The strike, which involves over 50,000 postal workers, has left many donations stuck in transit.

“Unfortunately, a lot of our donors mail cheques to us,” Candy said, emphasizing the financial strain the delay creates for the organization.

Local postal workers from CUPW 556 joined the nationwide effort to advocate for higher wages and better working conditions. Speaking at a Kingston picket line, CUPW 556 President Tim Ashworth acknowledged the impact on businesses and charities.

“Obviously, we know this is very difficult for Canadians across the country,” Ashworth said. “We want to serve our communities. Let the federal government know how important Canada Post is to you, so we can come up with a negotiated contract and get back to work.”

In response, Martha’s Table is urging donors to explore alternative ways to contribute. Candy suggested several options: “People can use our website marthastable.ca and there’s a button, ‘donate now.’ They can e-transfer, they can call us and use Visa or Mastercard over the phone, or they can drop by.”

Despite the challenges, Candy remains committed to ensuring the organization continues its nearly three decades of service to Kingston’s most vulnerable.

Concerns raised over Canada Post strike impact
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

