Regina streets a dangerous place to be as snow and wind continue

The snow just doesn’t seem to end.

As Regina battles intense wind and snow for the second day in a row, the city is making progress in its battle to clear the roads.

Regina received between 10 and 15 centimetres of snow overnight Monday and through to Wednesday morning, prompting the city’s first major snow response of the season.

As of noon, the City of Regina says most high-speed and Category 1 roads have been plowed.

“City of Regina Crews have been working around the clock to ensure you remain safe and roads remain as clear as possible,” the city said in a social media post.

“Our graders, sanding and plow trucks and sidewalk tractors have been deployed, with a systematic plow beginning as of 7 a.m. today.”

View image in full screen One of the snow-covered streets in Regina. Dave Parsons / Global News

Snow routes remain in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday.

Student transportation was also cancelled Wednesday for both public and Catholic schools.

Classes have also been cancelled at Plainsview School and St. Nicolas School for the day and are set to resume Thursday. Both divisions said all other schools remain open.

In the province as a whole, Saskatchewan RCMP say between 8:30 a.m. Tuesday and 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, they received 120 reports of weather-related motor vehicle collisions and incidents.

“Drifting and blowing snow is expected to continue throughout the day, hindering road conditions and visibility,” RCMP said in a press release.

“If poor weather or road conditions exist or are forecasted in your area, consider delaying travel if possible. If travel is necessary, stay on roads that have recently received road maintenance.”

Drivers can check the highway hotline for any updates on road conditions.