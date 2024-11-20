Queen’s University to install North America’s first carbon-sequestering field turf

Send this page to someone via email

Queen’s University is breaking ground as the first post-secondary institution in North America to install carbon-sequestering field turf.

The innovative upgrade is part of a revitalization project for Nixon Field, which serves thousands of students, athletes and community members annually.

The current turf is being removed this week, with the replacement expected to be completed in the spring as part of athletics and recreation’s 10-year capital plan.

Partnering with FieldTurf and Kingston-based Canadian Wollastonite, the project will use enhanced rock weathering (ERW) technology. This nature-based process accelerates rock weathering to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, sequestering the equivalent of 165 tree seedlings grown over 10 years or 11.7 acres of forest annually.

“With thousands of students using Nixon Field to play, compete, and engage in co-curricular activities, creating a space that contributes to environmental sustainability is in line with the strategic objectives of the university and the City of Kingston,” said Linda Melnick, the athletics and recreation executive director at Queen’s.

“By partnering with Kingston-based Canadian Wollastonite and FieldTurf, an industry leader, to establish a North American first, we are furthering the university and broader community’s commitment to sustainability.”

The project also extends the university’s research and teaching partnership with Canadian Wollastonite, providing students with experiential learning opportunities through the field replacement project committee.

Nixon Field, located at the heart of the Queen’s campus, hosts more than 14,000 recreational participants, varsity athletes and Kingston community sports groups annually. It is also home to the Queen’s Gaels women’s and men’s rugby teams.

The revitalization aligns with the university’s commitment to sustainability and positions it as a leader in environmental innovation in athletics.