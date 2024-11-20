Quebec police to patrol U.S. border as Trump win spurs migrant ‘rush’ fears

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec provincial police are beefing up their presence at the Canada-U.S. border ahead of a Donald Trump presidency, according to the province’s premier.

François Legault told reporters Tuesday at the provincial legislature that “there is indeed a real risk” that migrants will “rush” to the country and province’s borders in the coming weeks.

Citing fears of potential impacts an upcoming Trump presidency will have on immigration, Legault announced the day after the American election that he would implement a “working group” composed of several cabinet ministers to defend Quebec’s interests.

As part of the working group’s tasks, Legault tapped Public Security Minister François Bonnardel to “provide a status report” on the situation each week.

Legault says the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), the province’s police force, will “conduct visual investigations at the borders.”

“They have the capacity to act. So, that is important to say,” Legault said, adding the SQ is in contact with the RCMP as well as New York, New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont authorities.

The move comes amid Trump promising mass deportation during the election campaign. Trump has vowed to deport millions of undocumented immigrants from the United States as one of his priorities.

As a result, Quebec’s premier has said he is bracing for an influx of asylum seekers. Legault is particularly worried about more migrants at both land borders and airports, saying Tuesday that “we can’t afford to have a Roxham (Road) 2.0.”

Quebec’s public security is also in contact with mayors of municipalities and cities that straddle the border, according to Legault.

“I am told that there are citizens who are worried that the same situation will happen again,” Legault said. “So, it is very important that Quebec and Canada do not become a sieve in the coming weeks and months for illegal immigrants who could come to Canada.”

Quebec is also calling on the federal government to act, with Legault urging to “take all necessary actions to protect the borders.” Ottawa has said there is a plan for the country’s border security and control over who comes into the country.

On Tuesday, Legault asked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “to make public the means that he will put in place or that are in the process of putting in place to protect our borders.”

When it comes to immigration, Legault says the province has “done its part” and simply cannot take on more new arrivals.

— with files from Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines and Sean Previl and The Canadian Press