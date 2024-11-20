Winter storm prompts Manitoba highway closures

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A winter storm is prompting road closures in western Manitoba this morning.

The highway closures include:

Trans-Canada Highway 1 from Austin to Sask. border.

Trans-Canada Highway 16 between Sask. border and Foxwarren

Highway 10 from the south gates of Riding Mountain National Park to Cowan

Highway 83 between east of Foxwarren Highway 16 Junction to Roblin

Highway 5 between Sask. border and Roblin

Highway 5 between Grandview and Ochre River

Highway 45 between Rossburn and Russell

View image in full screen Highway 10 through Minnedosa is snow covered. Manitoba 511

Snow and blowing snow is expected to continue through Wednesday for much of western Manitoba.

Story continues below advertisement

While so far it’s been rain in the Winnipeg area, snow and blowing snow is also expected to impact the Metro area through Wednesday as temperatures dip.