Winter storm prompts Manitoba highway closures

A winter storm is prompting road closures in western Manitoba this morning.
The highway closures include:
- Trans-Canada Highway 1 from Austin to Sask. border.
- Trans-Canada Highway 16 between Sask. border and Foxwarren
- Highway 10 from the south gates of Riding Mountain National Park to Cowan
- Highway 83 between east of Foxwarren Highway 16 Junction to Roblin
- Highway 5 between Sask. border and Roblin
- Highway 5 between Grandview and Ochre River
- Highway 45 between Rossburn and Russell
Snow and blowing snow is expected to continue through Wednesday for much of western Manitoba.
While so far it’s been rain in the Winnipeg area, snow and blowing snow is also expected to impact the Metro area through Wednesday as temperatures dip.
