National

Economy

Cost of living pushing seniors back into workforce, B.C. non-profit says

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 19, 2024 7:32 pm
1 min read
Edward Boe works 20 hours a week with Mission Possible helping keep Vancouver's streets clean. View image in full screen
Vancouver’s surging cost of living is having yet another unintended consequence — a growing number of seniors looking to get back into the workforce.

Vancouver non-profit Mission Possible, which helps connect people in precarious life situations with stable employment, says it’s seen a 55-per cent jump in the number of seniors looking for work compared to last year.

The organization says some are coming out of retirement, while others are putting off retirement because they can’t make ends meet without a paycheque.

Edward Boe, 66, told Global News he’s working 20 hours a week at Mission Possible to keep a roof over his head.

“I’m making $1,540 on my pensions, old age and CPP. I’ve got rent of $800, expenses of $400. That would’ve left me with $200 a month,” he explained.

“I’d probably be living down here in the Downtown Eastside in an SRO, which thank God I’m not.”

Matthew Smedley, Mission Possible’s executive director and CEO, said that while many seniors are looking to work, they often find fewer opportunities than other job seekers.

“It can be extremely difficult for seniors to find work, there can be technological barriers, health barriers, maybe some extra flexibility needed for some folks and that can be challenging to make them feel like they’re able to get back into work,” he said.

Smedley said seniors aren’t the only ones feeling the pressure.

Mission Possible has seen a 165-per cent increase in people seeking help to get a job over last year.

The organization is calling on the province to increase services that help people get back into the workforce.

