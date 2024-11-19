Student raises concerns over high CO2 levels at Kingston Secondary School

Send this page to someone via email

A Grade 12 student at Kingston Secondary School is bringing attention to what she says are troubling carbon dioxide (CO2) levels in the newly-constructed building, prompting a response from the Limestone District School Board.

Hazel Taylor-Quick began investigating after hearing rumours about air quality issues at the school. Her research revealed CO2 levels that she believes could pose risks to students’ health and wellbeing.

“The CO2 levels and air quality of KSS is really not what it should be and that it may have a serious effect on students’ health and well-being,” Taylor-Quick said.

Seeking expert advice, Taylor-Quick contacted Dr. Dick Zautman, a professor at Queen’s University School of Medicine, who expressed shock over the findings.

“KSS is a brand-new school, a state-of-the-art facility, and there’s no way that those kinds of CO2 levels could be expected in a new building like that,” Zautman said.

Zautman explained that CO2 levels above 1,000 parts per million can negatively impact health, causing symptoms such as sore throats, headaches, and cognitive impairments.

“In a building, once it gets over a thousand you don’t feel so good, and you can start to have a sore throat, you can start to feel a headache, and feel kind of woozy, and it’s not good for cognitive function,” Zautman said.

Taylor-Quick’s research found CO2 levels in some areas of the school reaching as high as 2,600 parts per million, prompting the school to announce an inspection of its HVAC system.

The Limestone District School Board stated, “LDSB takes air quality concerns seriously, and we will be working with our consultant and contractor to ensure the health and safety of all students and staff.”

The inspection is scheduled to begin this week and will take seven days to complete.

Taylor-Quick credited community support for helping her voice these concerns.

“I’m just so grateful that the community has given the support that they have,” she said.

The investigation underscores the importance of monitoring air quality in schools, especially in modern facilities designed to provide a safe and healthy learning environment.