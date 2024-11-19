Belleville driver charged after school bus collision in Prince Edward County

See more sharing options

An 18-year-old Belleville, Ont., man has been charged with careless driving following a collision involving a school bus in Prince Edward County.

Police say a vehicle struck the rear of the bus during a stop around 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 12 on County Road 3, west of Highway 62.

Approximately 11 children were on board the bus at the time, but no injuries were reported.

Officers from the Prince Edward County OPP detachment responded to the scene and laid the charge.