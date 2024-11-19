Menu

Crime

Belleville driver charged after school bus collision in Prince Edward County

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted November 19, 2024 12:24 pm
1 min read
An 18-year-old Belleville man faces a careless driving charge after a school bus was struck on County Road 3. View image in full screen
An 18-year-old Belleville man faces a careless driving charge after a school bus was struck on County Road 3. TPH
An 18-year-old Belleville, Ont., man has been charged with careless driving following a collision involving a school bus in Prince Edward County.

Police say a vehicle struck the rear of the bus during a stop around 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 12 on County Road 3, west of Highway 62.

Approximately 11 children were on board the bus at the time, but no injuries were reported.

Officers from the Prince Edward County OPP detachment responded to the scene and laid the charge.

