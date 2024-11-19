These were Canada’s top 10 stolen vehicles in 2023

Send this page to someone via email

As car theft finally decelerates in Canada after a surge in recent years, the country’s top 10 stolen vehicles for 2023 have been revealed – and they’re mostly SUVs.

The Toyota Highlander topped the list, with 3,413 thefts reported, according to the non-profit Équité Association. The Highlanders most commonly stolen were 2021 models.

“The Toyota Highlander is a popular model in Canada, which is globally serviceable and has a high resale value both domestically and internationally,” Équité said in news release Tuesday.

“It also shares similarities with nearly all of the vehicles on the national list, where the vehicles are 2019 or newer models, and have vulnerabilities that come with keyless ignitions, particularly as these vehicles do not come equipped with anti-theft devices aligned to the ULC 338 Anti-theft Standards.”

The Dodge Ram 1500 Series truck came in second place with 3,078 thefts across the country last year, followed by the Lexus RX Series, which was stolen 3,037 times.

The Honda CR-V, which was ranked Canada’s top stolen vehicle for two consecutive years, was bumped down to the fourth spot with 2,988 thefts. Another Toyota SUV – RAV4 – rounded out the top five.

Here is the complete list of the Canada’s top 10 stolen vehicles for 2023 (with the model year most often stolen):

Toyota Highlander (2021) Dodge Ram 1500 Series (2022) Lexus RX Series (2022) Honda CR-V (2021) Toyota RAV4 (2021) Honda Civic (2019) Jeep Wrangler (2021) Land Rover Range Rover Series (2020) Chevrolet/GMC Suburburn/Yukon/Tahoe Series (2023) Chevrolet/GMC Silverado/Sierra 1500 Series (2006)

Between 2021 and 2023, auto theft rose by 48.2 per cent in Ontario, 57.9 per cent in Quebec, 34 per cent in Atlantic Canada and 5.5 per cent in Alberta, according to Équité .

But there has been progress since then, with a 17 per cent national decline in vehicle theft the first half of 2024, as reported by the non-profit in July.

That decrease was similar to the numbers gathered by the Insurance Bureau of Canada that noted a drop of about 19 per cent in the first six months of the year.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) also intercepted more than 1,900 stolen vehicles in railways and ports in that time period, Transport Minister Anita Anand said last month.

Équité said in its July report that the promising trend of car theft decline can be attributed to the collaborative efforts of the federal and provincial governments, law enforcement agencies, the CBSA and the insurance industry.

Increased investments, public awareness and information-sharing have helped reverse the trend of auto theft, according to the report.

Over the past year, the federal government, along with law enforcement agencies, border officials and other industry stakeholders, have stepped up efforts to curb vehicle theft in the country.

A national summit on combating auto theft was held in Ottawa in February to address the problem.

The federal government unveiled an action plan in May, including measures and funding announced in the weeks after the summit was held.

It also featured changes to the Criminal Code, such as stiffer penalties and new offences targeting car thieves and the devices they use, that were included in the latest federal budget.