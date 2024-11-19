Menu

Canada’s inflation rate rose to 2 per cent in October

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted November 19, 2024 8:45 am
Click to play video: 'Inflation driving spike in labour unrest'
Inflation driving spike in labour unrest
WATCH ABOVE: Inflation driving spike in labour unrest
Canada’s inflation rate rose to two per cent in October, up from 1.6 per cent in September, Statistics Canada said.

The annual rate of inflation, which fell below the Bank of Canada’s target of two per cent in September, beat the analyst expectation of 1.9 per cent slightly.

Get breaking National news

Price hikes at the grocery store rose at a faster pace in October, at 2.7 per cent, compared to 2.4 per cent year-over-year in September.

The spike in grocery prices was led by the 7.3 per cent increase in the prices of fresh vegetables and 7.6 per cent increase for preserved fruit and fruit preparations.

There was further cooling in shelter prices, with shelter price rising at 4.8 per cent in October instead of five per cent in September.

Rent grew at a slower pace in Canada in October at 7.3 per cent year-over-year, compared to 8.2 per cent in September. Mortgage price growth eased as well, growing at 14.7 per cent annually in October, instead of 16.7 per cent in September.

