Saskatchewan Rush top prospect Anderson excited to make an impact in first season

Growing up in Calgary, Levi Anderson was front row for one of the best rivalries in the NLL between the Calgary Roughnecks and Saskatchewan Rush.

Now, he’s ready to jump into that same league he grew up watching.

“Honestly it’s a dream come true,” said Anderson. “Ever since I was 11, 12 years old I wanted to play in the NLL. Especially so close to home, it’s definitely surreal.”

Anderson is less than two weeks away from making his highly-anticipated debut with the Saskatchewan Rush, a return to box lacrosse after a stint playing on the grass south of the border in the Premier Lacrosse League.

He came off netting 13 points in seven games for the PLL’s Maryland Whipsnakes before joining the Rush for training camp this month.

“The first week was a little rough,” said Anderson. “The first practice was to switch up the pocket a bit with a lot more, quicker touches. Obviously [going] from cleats to shoes, I’d rather have shoes to be honest with you. It’s good, it’s fast-paced and like I said I’m used to it.”

Standing six-feet-four inches tall and 215 pounds, Anderson has been one of Saskatchewan’s most talked about prospects since being selected with the 12th overall pick in the 2023 NLL Draft.

Joining a forward core that includes Robert Church, Austin Shanks, Clark Walter, Zach Manns and captain Ryan Keenan, his physicality and elusiveness with the ball has been on full display ahead of the 2024-25 NLL season.

“Man he’s a handful out there,” said Keenan. “Insane athlete, skilled, he’s asking the right questions and wants to learn and get better. A really good start with him and enjoyed playing with him.”

While he’s listed as a forward, Anderson is expected to begin the season more on the defensive side of the ball and running transition, according to co-head coach Jimmy Quinlan.

“I think he’s kind of like a Swiss Army knife,” said Quinlan. “If we play him out the back door, he’s a big, strong, athletic body who can take up space and eliminate space. He’s a threat if he gets down the floor on offence because a lot of times when a [defenceman] brings the ball up the floor, there’s a lot of space to attack.”

Establishing a foothold in the NLL will be easier said than done for the soon to be 26-year-old Anderson.

If his previous body of work in the PLL or with Saint Joseph’s University at the NCAA level is any indication, SaskTel Centre could be in store for plenty of goals and hits from the man wearing number 88.

“Just that I can be a threat in this league,” said Anderson. “There’s no guarantees, this is the top lacrosse players in the world and they’re all really good at their jobs. Definitely it’s hard to be a first-year coming up, but just being excited about it.”

The Rush will wind up training camp in Saskatoon this upcoming weekend with Anderson slated to make his NLL debut on the road Nov. 30, visiting the Albany FireWolves.