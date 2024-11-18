‘Scary and surprising’: Dump truck hit and run shocks Nova Scotia family

Send this page to someone via email

A Dartmouth woman is speaking out after she was the victim of a hit and run last Tuesday.

Katherine Kennedy was driving along Hammonds Plains Road with her two children in the car, when she felt something slam into the back of her Kia Forte.

To Kennedy’s surprise, the dump truck in line behind her had suddenly accelerated, rear-ending her vehicle.

She said it all happened so fast.

“Because we were fully stopped, it jerked our car forward, probably three feet or so,” she said. “I could see that Deakin was OK because he was beside me, but I couldn’t see Lewis in the back seat.”

Thankfully, Kennedy’s sons were uninjured, but four days later, they are still too nervous to get in the car.

“It was scary and surprising,” says Lewis, Kennedy’s youngest.

After the collision, Kennedy pulled over and waved at the truck driver to do the same — but instead, he started driving away.

