Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Toronto and Montreal to face off in PWHL game in Vancouver

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 18, 2024 3:08 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Momentum building into the PWHL’s second season'
Momentum building into the PWHL’s second season
WATCH: Play-by-Play voice Daniella Ponticelli on PWHL Minnesota's win, season one highlights, and what's to come with official team names – Jun 7, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Vancouver hockey fans will get their first opportunity to catch a professional women’s hockey game on home ice in January.

On Monday, the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) announced the Toronto Scepters and Montreal Victoire will face off at Rogers Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 8.

The matchup is part of the league’s “Takeover Tour,” which will see the PWHL stage nine regular season games at neutral sites as it seeks to build interest in the fledgling league.

B.C. fans who don’t mind a little travel can also catch the Montreal Victorie at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena, where they will take on the Boston Fleet on Sunday, Jan. 5

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Other Takeover Tour games will be staged in Denver, Quebec City, Buffalo, Raleigh, Detroit and St. Louis.

Click to play video: 'PWHL reveals names, logos for all 6 franchises'
PWHL reveals names, logos for all 6 franchises

“Bringing PWHL games to fans across both countries is a natural next step as we continue building our audience,” PWHL senior vice-president of business operations Amy Scheer said in a media release.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“When exploring potential locations for a PWHL game, the enthusiasm from cities eager to engage with our League was incredibly encouraging. The PWHL Takeover Tour lets us showcase our game and exceptional athletes across a wider North American footprint — an exciting moment for our players and an important move for our business as we consider expansion.”

The PWHL is considering plans to expand by as many as two teams for the 2025-2026 season, though the league has not tipped its hand as to which markets are the frontrunners for a new franchise.

The new league opens its second season on Nov. 30, following a successful first campaign that generated plenty of buzz.

Presale for the takeover game tickets launches on Thursday, with general sales opening at 10 a.m. on Friday.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices