Toronto and Montreal to face off in PWHL game in Vancouver

Vancouver hockey fans will get their first opportunity to catch a professional women’s hockey game on home ice in January.

On Monday, the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) announced the Toronto Scepters and Montreal Victoire will face off at Rogers Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 8.

The matchup is part of the league’s “Takeover Tour,” which will see the PWHL stage nine regular season games at neutral sites as it seeks to build interest in the fledgling league.

B.C. fans who don’t mind a little travel can also catch the Montreal Victorie at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena, where they will take on the Boston Fleet on Sunday, Jan. 5

Other Takeover Tour games will be staged in Denver, Quebec City, Buffalo, Raleigh, Detroit and St. Louis.

“Bringing PWHL games to fans across both countries is a natural next step as we continue building our audience,” PWHL senior vice-president of business operations Amy Scheer said in a media release.

“When exploring potential locations for a PWHL game, the enthusiasm from cities eager to engage with our League was incredibly encouraging. The PWHL Takeover Tour lets us showcase our game and exceptional athletes across a wider North American footprint — an exciting moment for our players and an important move for our business as we consider expansion.”

The PWHL is considering plans to expand by as many as two teams for the 2025-2026 season, though the league has not tipped its hand as to which markets are the frontrunners for a new franchise.

The new league opens its second season on Nov. 30, following a successful first campaign that generated plenty of buzz.

Presale for the takeover game tickets launches on Thursday, with general sales opening at 10 a.m. on Friday.