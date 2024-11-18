B.C. man says he received raw chicken burgers in KFC delivery

Send this page to someone via email

A North Vancouver man claims he received a shocking surprise when he bit into his takeout food order on Saturday night.

Josh Webb told Global News that he ordered four chicken burgers from KFC on Uber Eats but after taking a bite, Webb discovered it was raw in the middle.

He said the other burgers were raw as well.

Webb said he contacted the KFC on Lonsdale and 23rd Street but said they did not take his concerns seriously.

Global News reached out to KFC but did not hear back on Sunday.

A food safety expert with the University of British Columbia said the alleged incident is very serious as undercooked chicken can contain salmonella, E. coli and a host of other micro-organisms.

“If it does contain pathogens then that may prove life-threatening so it is quite dangerous to be serving these meals, especially in a KFC when you have children coming in, older people,” Anubhav Pratap-Singh said.

“Things get overlooked over time, and I am not sure FoodSafe would think too well of this situation.”

Webb said he has since filed a food safety complaint with Vancouver Coastal Health.