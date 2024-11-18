Oilers continue road trip with Monday matchup against the Habs in Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

After suffering a 4-3 overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, a game that saw defenceman Darnell Nurse leave the game after taking a violent hit to the head, the Edmonton Oilers will continue their three-game road trip on Monday night when they face off against the Montreal Canadiens.

The Oilers (9-7-2) currently occupy fifth place in the NHL Pacific Division standings while the Habs (6-10-2) remain in last place in the Atlantic Division despite coming off a 5-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets this weekend.

Some of the Oilers’ top players have fared well when playing against Montreal recently. In his last 10 games against the Habs, captain Connor McDavid has scored six goals and put up 17 points while Leon Draisaitl is currently on a nine-game point streak against the Canadiens.

As of Monday morning, it was not clear if Nurse would play in Monday night’s game. On Saturday night, he left the ice bleeding and did not return to the game after being hit by Toronto forward Ryan Reaves in the second period.

Nurse was carrying the puck along the end boards in the Oilers’ zone and did not appear to see Reaves coming when he hit him high. Reaves was thrown out of the game and on Sunday, the NHL announced the Leafs player would be suspended for five games.

After Saturday night’s game, Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins described Reaves’ hit as “a dangerous play.”

“(Reaves) has got to know that Nursey doesn’t see him coming and choose the right path there, and he doesn’t,” he said.

“It’s tough to see one of your teammates on the ice like that.”

On Sunday, the Oilers announced the club had recalled defenceman Josh Brown from the American Hockey League’s Bakersfield Condors. Brown has put up two points and served 46 minutes in the penalty box in 12 games with the Condors this season. Edmonton signed him to a contract this summer.

Monday’s game between the Oilers and the Canadiens is set to get underway shortly after 5:30 p.m. MT.

— with a file from The Canadian Press