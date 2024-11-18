Menu

Politics

Premier Danielle Smith to attend Canadian Embassy’s Trump inauguration party

By Lisa Johnson The Canadian Press
Posted November 18, 2024 9:08 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Trump’s cabinet picks signal trouble for Canada'
Trump’s cabinet picks signal trouble for Canada
RELATED VIDEO (Nov. 12, 2024): U.S. President-elect Donald Trump won't be back in the White House for two months, but he's already building the team to help carry out his plans. As Jackson Proskow explains, the selections are giving a preview of what Canada-U.S. relations could look like for the next four years.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith plans to attend the Canadian Embassy’s inauguration party in Washington, D.C., where she is to remotely watch the swearing-in of U.S. president-elect Donald Trump.

Her office says the event is to include Canadian and American officials, but it didn’t name specific groups or individuals.

The premier’s press secretary says Smith has also been invited to speak to a group of conservatives working on climate policy and will be using the trip as an opportunity to build relationships with the Trump administration.

Prior to the U.S. election, the United Conservative Party premier was asked for her thoughts on its potential outcome but appeared impartial.

Smith’s government has been cultivating relationships with Republicans and like-minded lawmakers in the U.S.

The province announced earlier this week that Smith has signed onto an energy pact with a group of 12 states, in order to advocate for Alberta’s energy interests south of the border.

Click to play video: 'Alberta’s top envoy to US talks about his role ahead of second Trump presidency'
Alberta’s top envoy to US talks about his role ahead of second Trump presidency
© 2024 The Canadian Press

