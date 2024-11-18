Plans are underway to build more student housing in Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

More student housing is coming to Guelph, Ont.

Plans are underway for a new student residence at the University of Guelph built specifically for first-year students.

The new residence, the first on the university’s main campus in 25 years, will be located near College Avenue West and McGilvray Street at the west end of the campus. The project will consist of two buildings with space for approximately 1,500 students.

“The largest demand for (student) residence is first-year students,” said Bryon Sheldrik, the university’s associate VP of academics.

“That is part of (the student’s) transition to university life. They are looking for that residence experience.”

The new residence will be fully accessible and have all the amenities that students need.

“It will have its own food facility, meeting rooms, multi-purpose rooms, the kind of things that first-year students would require to build that community,” said Ed Townsley, associate VP of ancillary services.

Both Sheldrik and Townsley said the cost of building the new residence will be around $275 million.

In a news release, the university calls this project a major commitment to expanding the support U of G provides to students.

“We recognize that we have a significant obligation to ensure that we are providing the services that the students need, including housing,” said Sheldrik.

The new residence is expected to be completed and open in 2028 or 2029.

There are also plans to construct two new buildings at the corner of Scottsdale Drive and Stone Road.

City council gave their approval to an application submitted by MHBC Planning on behalf of Forum Asset Management last Wednesday that would see an additional 489 new rental units geared to students.

In a news release, Forum Asset Management is now putting together a site plan application to be submitted to the city before they can apply for a building permit.

“Improving housing supply in Guelph is a top priority for the City,” said Guelph CAO Tara Baker in a statement.

“The development application approved on Wednesday will create much-needed rental units and help us continue to support growth in our community.”

There is no timetable on when construction is expected to begin on the Scottsdale development or a target date on when the new building will be completed.