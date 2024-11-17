Leafs’ Reaves handed five-game suspension, fine

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ryan Reaves has been suspended for five games without pay for an illegal check to the head of Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse.
Reaves was also fined US$35,156.25, the NHL’s Department of Safety announced on Sunday.
The incident took place at 2:38 of the second period in Toronto’s 4-3 overtime win on Saturday.
Nurse had the puck along the end boards in his own zone when Reaves came in and hit him high.
Nurse’s helmet almost came off and he had blood on his face. The 29-year-old also looked to be in a daze as he struggled to get up and was immediately given medical attention before exiting the game.
Reaves was assessed a match penalty for the hit.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2024.
