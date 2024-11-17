Menu

Canada

1 dead, 7 injured after serious collision west of Brooks

By Drew Stremick Global News
Posted November 17, 2024 1:21 pm
1 min read
Sign outside an RCMP detachment View image in full screen
RCMP said one person died and seven others were injured in a motor vehicle collision west of Brooks, Alta., Nov. 16, 2024. DD
A 51-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene after a serious motor vehicle collision Saturday morning west of Brooks, Alta.

Seven other people were injured in the crash and were taken to hospital for treatment for what police called “very serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.”

The collision took place south of the intersection of Highway 36 and Highway 542, approximately eight kilometres west of Brooks. Brooks RCMP said an SUV collided with a pickup truck and that both vehicles were occupied by families with children.

The highway was closed for several hours as RCMP collision analysts conducted their investigation. The cause of the collision was not immediately clear, however poor road conditions are believed to have been a factor.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

