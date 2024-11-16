Ottawa police shoot man after alleged assaults, prompting watchdog probe

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a 33-year-old man was shot and injured by police after he allegedly assaulted multiple people in the city’s east end Friday night.

The Special Investigations Unit says at around 11:15 p.m., Ottawa police received reports of a man with a weapon who was allegedly assaulting people and damaging vehicles in Orleans.

The unit says police confronted the male suspect and an officer shot him multiple times, and two energy weapons were also deployed.

The SIU says the man was arrested and taken to hospital where he remains in critical but stable condition.

It says four civilians were allegedly assaulted by the suspect, and were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The SIU says five investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to investigate the police shooting, while Ottawa police conduct a parallel investigation into the alleged assaults.