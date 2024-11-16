Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Ottawa police shoot man after alleged assaults, prompting watchdog probe

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 16, 2024 12:43 pm
1 min read
Ottawa police View image in full screen
Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a 33-year-old man was shot and injured by police after he allegedly assaulted multiple people in the city's east end Friday night. A Ottawa Police Service patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a 33-year-old man was shot and injured by police after he allegedly assaulted multiple people in the city’s east end Friday night.

The Special Investigations Unit says at around 11:15 p.m., Ottawa police received reports of a man with a weapon who was allegedly assaulting people and damaging vehicles in Orleans.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The unit says police confronted the male suspect and an officer shot him multiple times, and two energy weapons were also deployed.

The SIU says the man was arrested and taken to hospital where he remains in critical but stable condition.

Trending Now

It says four civilians were allegedly assaulted by the suspect, and were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The SIU says five investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to investigate the police shooting, while Ottawa police conduct a parallel investigation into the alleged assaults.

Advertisement
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices