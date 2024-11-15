Poilievre says he’d fight Trump economic policies, tariffs ‘with fire’

Send this page to someone via email

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is vowing to “fight fire with fire” and address U.S. president-elect Donald Trump’s economic protectionism with similar policies aimed at attracting investment and higher wages in Canada.

Poilievre told Jas Johal on Corus Radio station CKNW in Vancouver on Friday he also supports increased security at the U.S.-Canada border, but downplayed fears that Trump’s promised mass deportations will lead to an influx of migrants seeking to enter Canada.

Johal asked how Poilievre would plan to deal with Trump if he imposed tariffs on Canada, as he’s promised a blanket 10-per cent tariff on all foreign imports to the U.S.

“First of all, we should be exempt from all these tariffs. I can’t believe that (Prime Minister Justin) Trudeau signed a trade deal with Trump that leaves open the possibility of a 10-per cent tariff. I never would have agreed to that,” Poilievre said.

He added he would work to end tariffs on softwood lumber and secure an exemption to “Buy American” policies.

“But more importantly, I’ll fight fire with fire,” he said, noting Canada has seen large levels of investments falling and moving to the U.S. over the last nine years. “I want our money back.”

The Conservative leader said his long-stated plan to eliminate the consumer carbon price, as well as cuts to income tax and taxes on foreign investments, will end the flow of investment and industry from Canada to the U.S.

“Trump wants our jobs, Trudeau wants to help them take them,” he said. “When I’m prime minister, that ends.”

Trump has also promised reductions on taxes and regulations to drive investment into the U.S. to counter China, who he said will face 60-per cent tariffs on imported goods.

The Liberal government has expressed confidence that the first Trump administration, which saw tit-for-tat tariffs on steel and aluminum, proved Canada should be exempt from such tariffs. It has also said Canada’s alignment with the U.S. on Chinese auto industry tariffs puts Ottawa on “firm” ground for scheduled free trade talks in 2026.

But Poilievre said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government should have secured an exemption from U.S. tariffs in the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement that replaced NAFTA during Trump’s first term — including on softwood lumber.

The Biden administration this year significantly increased duties on softwood lumber from Canada, to 14.54 per cent from 8.05 per cent.

The increase has received backlash from government and industry in British Columbia, where the forestry sector has struggled for years under the high export costs.

Poilievre said he would end those duties but wouldn’t say how.

“Trump wants what’s best for American workers, I want what’s best for Canadian workers,” he said.

“We’re not going to be suckers anymore … Trump would love nothing more to keep than keep Trudeau in power because he can walk all over him and he can take his money.”

He added Trump will likely take advantage of the planned increase to the consumer carbon price next April by attracting more businesses and workers to come to the U.S.

Few specifics on border security

The government has been pressed by opposition parties and provinces on its plan for border security and enforcement of people looking to enter Canada irregularly from the U.S. amid a Trump-led immigration crackdown, including deportations.

The Liberals say agencies have been preparing for such a scenario for months and that government is prepared to provide additional resources if necessary.

Poilievre said he wants to see more front-line officers at the Canadian border as well as legislative changes “if necessary to prevent people from abusing our system.”

But he pointed the finger squarely at Trudeau, rather than Trump, for issues at the border.

“Let’s not get distracted,” Poilievre said. “The problems we have in immigration happened under Justin Trudeau before this election. I mean, President Trump has not even taken office yet.”

Trudeau announced last month Canada would slash the number of permanent residents accepted per year in a bid to slow population growth and address housing and social service shortages that have been blamed on immigration.

The Customs and Immigration Union told Global News in an emailed statement that staffing shortages at the Canada Border Services Agency have been “a long-standing issue,” and estimates the agency would need an additional 2,000 to 3,000 officers just to meet its current operational needs.

When pressed by Johal on the need to address an expected surge of migrants fleeing Trump’s deportation plan, Poilievre dismissed the notion that it would overwhelm the refugee system.

“It’s not possible to be a refugee from the United States,” he said. “We vacation there. It’s not a dictatorship. It’s not a dangerous country that you need to flee from.”

Trump’s newly-named “border czar,” Tom Homan, said this week that the Canada-U.S. border represented “an extreme national security vulnerability” and vowed to address it when he’s in the White House.

Republican Rep. Mike Walz, who Trump chose as his national security adviser, has openly cheered on Poilievre to win the next election against Trudeau, which is currently set for no later than next October.