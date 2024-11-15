Menu

Crime

Winnipeg cops seek suspect in new jewelry scam

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 15, 2024 2:40 pm
1 min read
Tracking and investigating scams in Manitoba
RELATED: 'The most common thing we see are cryptocurrency scams.' Clay Young speaks with Manitoba Financial Services investigator Tyler Ritchie, who explains how scams in the province end up on his radar. #FraudPreventionMonth – Mar 12, 2024
Winnipeg police are looking for a suspect in a jewelry scam they say is new to the city.

In two instances, one in September and one in October, victims — one in her 60s and one in her 70s –were approached by an unknown woman who tried to give them jewelry.

Police allege that in each case, while the suspect was attempting to put what turned out to be cheap costume jewelry on the victims, she stole real gold jewelry they were already wearing.

The suspect is described as between 40 and 50 years old, wearing a headscarf, and accompanied by a man driving a dark red or maroon SUV or van.

Anyone with information, or who may have been victim to a similar crime, is asked to call major crimes investigators at at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

