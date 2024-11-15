Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

‘Well-organized’ fraudsters running Taylor Swift scams, 190 cases logged

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 15, 2024 11:44 am
1 min read
Taylor Swift tickets: How to avoid scams as Canadian concert dates near
WATCH - Taylor Swift tickets: How to avoid scams – Oct 22, 2024
Taylor Swift fans eager to score a last-minute ticket should be on alert for scams run by “well-organized” fraudsters.

The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre says the number of reports of people being ripped off this year trying to see the artist has now climbed to 190.

Spokesperson Lisanne Roy Beauchamp says most victims are solicited through compromised accounts of someone they knew.

Victims believe they are buying the tickets from someone they trust, and are asked to send e-transfers for fake tickets.

Beauchamp says the use of compromised accounts indicates a higher level of sophistication by the fraudsters.

Swift kicked off the Canadian leg of her tour on Thursday, and many fans The Canadian Press spoke to are in town without having yet secured tickets.

If offered tickets online by a friend or colleague, the fraud centre has previously suggested reaching out to the prospective seller on a different platform, for instance by text message or phone call.

“The use of compromised accounts is concerning since it indicates a higher level of sophistication by the fraudsters,” Beauchamp said by email this week. “Moreover, our data shows that e-transfers is the primary payment method.”

© 2024 The Canadian Press

