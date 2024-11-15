ANALYSIS: Jets set for back-to-back matchup with Paul Maurice’s Panthers

The Florida Panthers won the Stanley Cup at home on a steamy night in late June. And if you talk about the memories of that night for many people, it was a compassionate speech by Panthers coach Paul Maurice.

To his father, he said: “Hey Dad, your name is going up with all your heroes… Beliveau, Richard, Howe, Lindsay… Maurice.”

And to the people of Winnipeg he added: “If I could have one thing more, it’s for the Winnipeg Jets to win the next Stanley Cup”

So now, five months later, Paul Maurice’s Panthers will face those Winnipeg Jets back-to-back — twice in four days.

And these two games truly reflect an NHL heavyweight fight. The tale of the tape shows two teams that are similar: speed, depth, skill and great goaltending.

Both teams are coming off disappointing losses. In fact, the Panthers lost two straight at home against New Jersey. The Jets? Well, they lost for just the second time this season. And in my opinion, it couldn’t have come at a better time — a reset for the team, just in time to face Maurice and the Cats.

We’ve spoken all season long — and let’s be honest, it’s only 17 games old — about the resilience of the Winnipeg Jets. They have come from behind this season to win games. They have allowed the first goal in a game nine times and won seven of those matchups. The Jets know how to bounce back. That Maple Leaf loss at home was painful, but it set the stage for a seven-game win streak. You can only think that the loss in Tampa is the perfect medicine to face the champions.

A preview of the Stanley Cup final? Well, it’s far too early to say that. But just know that, if they do meet in June, Maurice’s words will get a workout.