Alberta NDP calls on provincial government to expand women’s health care services

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s official Opposition is calling on the government to create easier access for women’s reproductive health care services in regional hospitals.

For one family physician in Lethbridge, Alta., women’s health care is falling under the radar when it comes to the attention it deserves.

“Lack of access to having a surgical abortion does not, in fact, make people choose not to have an abortion. It instead forces them to opt for a more accessible option, which in some cases, is a riskier option,” said Jillian Demontigny, a doctor in Lethbridge.

Reasons like this are why the NDP is calling on the UCP to expand women’s health care in areas outside of Calgary and Edmonton.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“If you have a heart attack, you expect to get heart care at the regional hospital,” said Sarah Hoffman, NDP shadow minister of health. “If you find yourself needing to access reproductive service options, including abortion services, those should also be available.”

Story continues below advertisement

When it comes to contraceptives, the NDP says it should be supplied by the government.

“Providing Albertans free access to prescription contraception gives them control over their lies and their futures. It empowers people to be able to make the best decisions for their health, instead of what’s in their bank accounts,” said Julia Hayter, NDP shadow minister for status of women.

In a statement to Global News from the office of Adriana LaGrange, Alberta’s health minister, the government says it is committed to providing choice and supporting reproductive services.

“Alberta’s government remains committed to providing choice and supporting reproductive services across Alberta to ensure women have access to the healthcare options they need. We recognize the importance of these services and have invested significantly in both reproductive and women’s healthcare,” the statement reads.

“We know that improving access to health care and funding ground-breaking research and initiatives focused on the unique health needs of women will improve health care outcomes for families today and into the future.”

For Hoffman and the NDP, the decision on what care to receive should be up to the patient.

“We’re not telling patients what to choose, the government shouldn’t be telling patients what to choose. They should be making sure that they’re putting the resources in place throughout the province so that they can access the care that they need.”