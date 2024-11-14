Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

‘A positive first step’: Manitoba launches framework for public safety improvements

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 14, 2024 2:41 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘What are we going to do about it?’: Manitoba stakeholders attend retail crime summit'
‘What are we going to do about it?’: Manitoba stakeholders attend retail crime summit
RELATED: Violent and retail crime continues to be a persistent conversation among leaders and stakeholders in Manitoba. On Friday, a Retail Secure Manitoba Summit was held in downtown Winnipeg with delegations from all over the province. Daisy Woelk reports. – Oct 4, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Manitoba government says the ongoing retail crime initiative in Winnipeg could become a permanent fixture.

It’s just one of many recommendations announced by justice minister Matt Wiebe on Thursday as part of a new provincial public safety strategy.

“Manitobans know that to see real change we must address crime and the causes of crime,” Wiebe said.

“That’s what this strategy is all about. Right now, we have the chance to turn things around for the better. This strategy is just the beginning, to provide a new path forward for everyone in Manitoba to feel safe.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The plan would also see more funding for local law enforcement, including Manitoba First Nations Police, as well as a Centre for Justice in Dauphin, which would include culturally-appropriate supports as well as education and training.

Story continues below advertisement

Grand Chief Garrison Settee of Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak (MKO) said he commends the province for continuing to work with his organization on safety and crime prevention strategies in Manitoba’s north, and described it as a continually-evolving framework.

“This report marks the beginning of what we hope will result in safer communities for our citizens in the north and for all Manitobans,” Settee said in a statement.

Trending Now

“While this is a positive first step, we must not lose sight that there is still much work to be done.”

The province is also looking at strengthening impaired driving legislation, expanding the province’s electronic monitoring program, and hiring 100 new mental health workers to work alongside first responders.

Click to play video: '‘Tired of people being coddled’: Mother of Winnipeg murder victim fed up with system'
‘Tired of people being coddled’: Mother of Winnipeg murder victim fed up with system
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices