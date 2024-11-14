‘A positive first step’: Manitoba launches framework for public safety improvements

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government says the ongoing retail crime initiative in Winnipeg could become a permanent fixture.

It’s just one of many recommendations announced by justice minister Matt Wiebe on Thursday as part of a new provincial public safety strategy.

“Manitobans know that to see real change we must address crime and the causes of crime,” Wiebe said.

“That’s what this strategy is all about. Right now, we have the chance to turn things around for the better. This strategy is just the beginning, to provide a new path forward for everyone in Manitoba to feel safe.”

The plan would also see more funding for local law enforcement, including Manitoba First Nations Police, as well as a Centre for Justice in Dauphin, which would include culturally-appropriate supports as well as education and training.

Grand Chief Garrison Settee of Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak (MKO) said he commends the province for continuing to work with his organization on safety and crime prevention strategies in Manitoba’s north, and described it as a continually-evolving framework.

“This report marks the beginning of what we hope will result in safer communities for our citizens in the north and for all Manitobans,” Settee said in a statement.

“While this is a positive first step, we must not lose sight that there is still much work to be done.”

The province is also looking at strengthening impaired driving legislation, expanding the province’s electronic monitoring program, and hiring 100 new mental health workers to work alongside first responders.