Everything you need to know as Taylor Swift finally arrives in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Pop superstar Taylor Swift is set to kick off the first of six shows in Toronto tonight.

The singer brings her record-breaking tour for a Canadian leg that hits Rogers Centre this weekend and next.

The visit has sparked myriad side events including several fan-focused parties and tourism promotions.

It also has the city bracing for possible traffic snarl as downtown workers and concertgoers hit the streets at around the same time.

Here’s the latest:

GRINNING IN GLITTER

Meagan Morin, 27, of Ottawa, booked an Airbnb in July but only got tickets nine days ago.

Story continues below advertisement

Morin, who is a singer, spent $600, buying them at face value off of Ticketmaster.

And if Morin hadn’t managed to get tickets during the late release for the otherwise sold-out show?

“I would have sat out here and begged,” said Morin, adorned in glitter and wearing denim overalls hand-embroidered with the names of Swift’s albums.

“It feels like such a big family here right now, I’m so excited.”

THRILLED FANS

Fans have congregated outside the Rogers Centre with hours to go before the concerts.

Swift’s discography is blasting from the loudspeakers, and concertgoers are singing along.

Friends Savannah Williams and Karenza Federinko of Niagara Falls, Ont., were among those to secure tickets during the presale, thanks to one of their 30 verified accounts.

Story continues below advertisement

They said they snagged a great deal in section 103 behind the stage, and spent just $60 to $75 each.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“I love Tortured Poets Department,” said the 21-year-old Williams, who wore a T-shirt that said, “But Daddy I love Him,” a reference to one of the songs on Swift’s most recent album.

Federinko, 23, said her favourite Swift music was from her earlier albums, “Speak Now” and “Fearless.”

Swift’s three-and-a-half hour show spans the different “Eras” of her singing career.

TAYLGATE OPENS DOORS

Toronto’s unofficial Taylor Swift-adjacent party Taylgate has opened its doors for fans.

The event at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre is just down the street from the concert venue.

Inside, there’s a beading station for fans to make their own friendship bracelets, as well as numerous setups for photo opportunities.

Story continues below advertisement

They include a giant pair of hands making the shape of a heart, a big blue guitar and a large metal snake meant to represent Swift’s “reputation” era.

Taylgate is billing itself as a concert pre-party, a waiting place for parents of ticketholders and an alternative event for those who didn’t get tickets.

MAYOR'S BRACELETS

Toronto’s mayor is getting in the Taylor Swift spirit today, by showing off an arm adorned with friendship bracelets at a city council meeting.

Olivia Chow says she was at a Swift-themed bracelet-making event at a Toronto Public Library branch last night and she ended up with eight, including one with the words “bike lane.”

Chow says it was a joyful time making and exchanging bracelets, and seeing people connect through music.

Story continues below advertisement

She says welcome to all the Swifties in town and to the pop star herself.

TAYLOR TRAFFIC

Parts of downtown Toronto will be closed to cars today in anticipation of Taylor Swift concertgoers.

Some roadways near Rogers Centre are restricted to local traffic or closed altogether for an expected influx of people attending tonight’s concert or side events.

Dozens of buses and streetcars have been added to routes around the stadium.

The GO Transit system, which connects the Greater Toronto Area, added extra trips and extended hours in some regions.

LABOUR STRIFE

Skyrocketing hotel prices during Taylor Swift’s concerts have spurred labour action by a group of hotel service workers in Toronto.

Story continues below advertisement

They say they will hold a rally today outside the Fairmont Royal York to demand salary increases as they seek a new contract with the hotel.

The union arm Unite Here Local 75 represents 8,000 hospitality workers in the Greater Toronto Area.

Some hotel rooms and short-term rentals in Toronto are priced up to 10 times more than other weekends, with some advertised for as much as $2,000 per night.

EARLY ARRIVALS

Fans decked out in Taylor Swift’s concert merchandise were among the morning commuters Thursday morning at Union Station.

A handful of Swifties in T-shirts emblazoned with dates for the Eras Tour munched on croissants at the transit hub, a few minutes’ walk from the concert venue, Rogers Centre.

In the heart of the financial district a few blocks over, one young woman in Swift-esque heart-shaped glasses hit a Starbucks alongside the weekday office rush.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from Nicole Thompson, Rianna Lim and Allison Jones