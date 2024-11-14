Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Day 1 of T-Day: Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour to start Toronto run

By Nicole Thompson The Canadian Press
Posted November 14, 2024 6:41 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Taylor Swift is coming and Toronto says it’s ‘ready for it’'
Taylor Swift is coming and Toronto says it’s ‘ready for it’
WATCH: Taylor Swift is coming and Toronto says it’s ‘ready for it.’ – Oct 31, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Taylor Swift fans will converge on Toronto today as the Eras Tour settles in for a fortnight in the city.

Canadian Swifties have been waiting for this day for more than a year, after the pop star announced in August 2023 that she’d bring her record-breaking tour north of the border.

She’s due to perform six concerts over two weeks, drawing a crowd of 50,000 each night.

Some fans are coming to the city even without tickets, either in hopes of getting one at the last minute or to participate in one of the myriad Swift-themed events.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Those events include Toronto’s Version: Taylgate ’24, which is being billed as a gathering place for ticketless Swifties to celebrate their fandom, a waiting area for parents whose kids are at the concerts and an indoor spot for ticketholders to hang out before their show.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, a number of streets will be restricted to local traffic on concert afternoons and evenings to accommodate the crowds heading into and out of the Rogers Centre, with some roadways being closed altogether around the shows’ end.

Trending Now

Dozens of buses and streetcars have been added to transit routes around the stadium, and Metrolinx, the agency for Ontario’s GO Transit system, has also added extra trips and extended hours in some regions to accommodate fans looking to travel home.

“We are preparing for something that would be akin to maybe the Beatles coming in the ‘60s,” said Toronto Transit Commission spokesman Stuart Green.

Crowds had already started forming Wednesday as fans lined up to buy merchandise, including $60 T-shirts, $30 tote bags and sweaters that ranged from $90 to $115. Some of those fans had long ago secured their tickets, while others were hoping for a last-minute miracle.

 

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices