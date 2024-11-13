Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Explosion outside Brazil Supreme Court leads to evacuation, 1 dead: officials

By Mauricio Savarese The Associated Press
Posted November 13, 2024 7:09 pm
1 min read
FILE - The Supreme Court headquarters stands in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, March 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres). View image in full screen
FILE - The Supreme Court headquarters stands in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, March 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres). EP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

At least one explosion outside Brazil’s Supreme Court killed one person and forced the justices and staff to evacuate the building in the capital of Brasilia, police and firefighters said.

A police statement said an artifact exploded outside the court without providing more details. Local firefighters confirmed that one person died at the scene, but did not identify the victim.

The court’s justices and staff safely left the building after the incident, which took place at about 7:30 p.m. local time, shortly after Wednesday’s session finished. Jorge Macedo, a staffer at Brazil’s top court, confirmed the evacuation to The Associated Press.

Local media showed footage suggesting two blasts outside the court, with 20 seconds between the first and the second explosions.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Supreme Court in recent years has become a target for threats due to its crackdown on the spread of false information amid Brazil’s deep polarization.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Brazil shuts down access to Elon Musk’s X'
Brazil shuts down access to Elon Musk’s X

José Chrispiniano, a spokesman for President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, said the 79-year-old leader was not in the neighboring presidential palace at the time of the blast.

Trending Now

Police blocked all access to the area where Brazil’s Supreme Court, Congress and presidential palace are located.

The presidential security bureau was conducting a sweep of the grounds around the presidential palace, local press reported.

Earlier, another explosion was heard outside Brazil’s Congress, but it apparently did not cause damages.

Click to play video: 'Over 1,200 arrested after pro-Bolsonaro riot at Brazil’s Congress'
Over 1,200 arrested after pro-Bolsonaro riot at Brazil’s Congress
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices