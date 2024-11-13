‘Irresponsible’: Black bear in Whistler Village surrounded by people, TikTok video shows

Send this page to someone via email

Videos posted on the popular social media site TikTok show some concerning behaviour with bears in the resort community of Whistler, B.C.

Videos show a bear in Whistler Village surrounded by people with their phones out, videotaping it.

The bear approaches and even lunges at some of the people but few back away and some can be seen yelling at the bear and moving toward it.

“I was yelling at them saying get the f— away, it’s a wild animal,” resident Josh Merrin told Global News.

Merrin said he was on his way to the pub when he spotted the animal.

“I was literally just down there where the Roots sign is. And there was a dozen people crowding around it… trying to get close to it so they could get video of it, which is not a smart idea, is it?”

In a statement to Global News, the Conservation Officer Service said people should never feed or approach bears.

“Feeding bears is an unlawful activity that puts the safety of people, and bears, at risk,” the service said.

While the bear that can be seen in the video has not been euthanized, the Conservation Officer Service said that on Sunday, a tagged black bear with a history of conflict behaviour in Whistler Village was euthanized by officers due to the risk to public safety.

“The COS recommends people take precautions in case of wildlife encounters, including being aware of your surroundings, giving bears lots of space, leashing pets and travelling in groups,” the organization said.

Eventually, someone can be seen in the video making noise and clapping their hands, and the bear runs away.

“It’s just irresponsible,” Squamish resident Dylan Knott said.

“You know we’re living in a place that has an abundance of really cool natural life and it’s just too bad that people aren’t respecting that.”

To report bear conflicts or the feeding of bears and dangerous wildlife, call the Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) hotline at 1-877-953-3834.