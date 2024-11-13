Backlash against Fredericton addictions clinic is unfair, says doctor

See more sharing options

A doctor operating an opioid replacement treatment clinic in downtown Fredericton says she’s disheartened by the backlash from residents.

Dr. Sara Davidson, the medical director of River Stone Recovery Centre, says she believes misunderstanding about the clinic’s work is at the root of the problem.

“We have staff who are incredibly strong, beautiful nurses who are now feeling very frightened, very upset, angry, sad and misunderstood,” she said.

“It’s definitely a layer of burden on top of health-care providers. And we know right now in a health -re crisis, that’s the last thing that any clinicians really need.”

The centre opened in July 2020 as part of a program funded by Health Canada, which had a goal of reducing the harms of street drugs.

The clinic offers hydromorphone injections, which are used to reduce cravings for opioids such as heroine and fentanyl, and lessen withdrawal symptoms.

Davidson says she’s noticed a growing number of businesses and citizens complaining that her client base is behind crime in the area. She disputes this idea.

