Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Backlash against Fredericton addictions clinic is unfair, says doctor

By Suzanne Lapointe Global News
Posted November 13, 2024 7:30 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Fredericton addiction treatment centre receiving backlash from community'
Fredericton addiction treatment centre receiving backlash from community
WATCH: Those working at a clinic offering opioid replacement therapy in Fredericton says they’re receiving backlash from the community. As the need for harm reduction services grows in New Brunswick, so does frustration from neighbouring businesses. Suzanne Lapointe reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

A doctor operating an opioid replacement treatment clinic in downtown Fredericton says she’s disheartened by the backlash from residents.

Dr. Sara Davidson, the medical director of River Stone Recovery Centre, says she believes misunderstanding about the clinic’s work is at the root of the problem.

“We have staff who are incredibly strong, beautiful nurses who are now feeling very frightened, very upset, angry, sad and misunderstood,” she said.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“It’s definitely a layer of burden on top of health-care providers. And we know right now in a health -re crisis, that’s the last thing that any clinicians really need.”

The centre opened in July 2020 as part of a program funded by Health Canada, which had a goal of reducing the harms of street drugs.

Trending Now

The clinic offers hydromorphone injections, which are used to reduce cravings for opioids such as heroine and fentanyl, and lessen withdrawal symptoms.

Story continues below advertisement

Davidson says she’s noticed a growing number of businesses and citizens complaining that her client base is behind crime in the area. She disputes this idea.

For more on this story, watch the video above. 

 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices