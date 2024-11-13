Winnipeg police arrest 3rd suspect in fatal Redwood Avenue shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police have arrested a third suspect in connection with an August homicide.

Police said 28-year-old Raine Janelle Dakota Gauthier was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the Aug. 7 shooting of Colin Bernardin Hebert.

Two men, Pierre Flett and Jared Bushie, were previously arrested and each charged with second-degree murder. Flett was also charged with numerous weapon and drug offences.

Hebert, 32, was found in critical condition by officers responding to the Redwood Avenue scene, and was pronounced dead after being rushed to hospital.

Police said Wednesday that Gauthier and Hebert knew each other prior to the shooting.