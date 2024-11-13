Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police arrest 3rd suspect in fatal Redwood Avenue shooting

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 13, 2024 12:12 pm
1 min read
1 dead, 2 in custody after Redwood Ave. shooting, Winnipeg police say
One man is dead and two others are in custody after a shooting on Redwood Avenue, police say – Aug 9, 2024
Winnipeg police have arrested a third suspect in connection with an August homicide.

Police said 28-year-old Raine Janelle Dakota Gauthier was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the Aug. 7 shooting of Colin Bernardin Hebert.

Two men, Pierre Flett and Jared Bushie, were previously arrested and each charged with second-degree murder. Flett was also charged with numerous weapon and drug offences.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
Hebert, 32, was found in critical condition by officers responding to the Redwood Avenue scene, and was pronounced dead after being rushed to hospital.

Police said Wednesday that Gauthier and Hebert knew each other prior to the shooting.

One person arrested after Redwood shooting
