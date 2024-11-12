Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Manitoba First Nation health care scholarship aims to ‘make the difference’

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted November 12, 2024 5:21 pm
2 min read
From Left to right: Larry Vickar (Business Council of Manitoba), Grand Chief Jerry Daniels (Southern Chiefs Organization), and Renée Cable (Government of Manitoba). View image in full screen
From Left to right: Larry Vickar (Business Council of Manitoba), Grand Chief Jerry Daniels (Southern Chiefs Organization), and Renée Cable (Government of Manitoba). Randall Paull / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

A team of stakeholders in Manitoba are pooling their finances in order to level out health care in the province.

Between the Southern Chiefs Organization (SCO), Business Council of Manitoba, and provincial government, $450,000 is being set aside to help Indigenous students, who are a part of SCO member nations, become health care professionals.

SCO Grand Chief Jerry Daniels said there is currently an under representation of Indigenous people in the field.

“The most current stats show only 1.5 per cent of nurses in Canada are First Nations, and fewer than 1 per cent of doctors identify as Indigenous,” he said, noting it’s important to change those numbers.

“First Nations health-care professionals understand our people, and our culture, and are able to take a holistic approach to health care. We believe this will make all the difference in reducing the 11-year life expectancy gap between First Nations and all other Manitobans.”

Story continues below advertisement

Daniels said the student funding will help break down economic barriers, which often stand in the way of First Nation youth fulfilling their career goals.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In doing so, he said the Indigenous Education Award helps meet calls to action in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada.

“Call to action (number) 92 calls on the corporate sector to ensure First Nations people have equitable access to jobs and call to action. (number) 23 calls on governments to increase the number of First Nations professionals working in health care today.”

On Tuesday, minister of advanced education and training, Renée Cable, made a nod to ongoing issues in the province’s health-care system, particularly in First Nation communities.

She said funding like this will impact the broader Manitoba picture.

Trending Now

“Partnerships like this, opportunities like this, will help ensure that we have healthier communities, that our young people want to study and live and build families here, and really that the future of our province looks a lot brighter than right now,” Cable said.

The SCO said funding through the Indigenous Education Award will be presented to 30 students a year over five years in $3,000 amounts.

The Business Council of Manitoba said students can receive the award more than once in their education journey.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Manitoba youth propose ‘auntie-style,’ culturally appropriate health care'
Manitoba youth propose ‘auntie-style,’ culturally appropriate health care
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices