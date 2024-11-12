Menu

Crime

Verbal argument escalates into fatal Friday night assault, Winnipeg police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 12, 2024 3:26 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg police say they’re investigating an incident Friday night that escalated from a verbal confrontation to a serious assault — one that left a 23-year-old man dead.

Officers were called to Alexander Avenue around 8:47 p.m., where they found the victim with life-threatening injuries. He was given emergency medical care at the scene, then rushed to hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead.

The man has been identified as Jamal Eli Preston Miles of Shamattawa First Nation, who had been living in Winnipeg at the time of his death.

Police say the suspect or suspects fled the scene before officers arrived. Anyone with information is asked to call homicide investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

