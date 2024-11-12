Menu

Headline link
Crime

Victim in hospital, suspect in custody after dispute between Winnipeg women turns violent

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 12, 2024 11:59 am
1 min read
A dispute between two women in their 60s put one in the hospital and the other in custody, Winnipeg police say.

The incident took place Saturday evening at a Dufferin Avenue apartment complex, where police found the 61-year-old victim with lacerations and upper-body injuries. She was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Police said the suspect, 60, went to the victim’s suite and confronted her over a property dispute, which led to the victim being hit with a heavy metal object and attacked with a small, edged weapon. After the incident, police allege the suspect fled the scene with the victim’s cellphone.

Two-and-a-half hours after they were initially called, officers tracked down the suspect at a Main Street hotel and arrested her without incident. She faces charges of robbery and two counts of possessing a weapon.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

