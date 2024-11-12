Victim in hospital, suspect in custody after dispute between Winnipeg women turns violent

A dispute between two women in their 60s put one in the hospital and the other in custody, Winnipeg police say.

The incident took place Saturday evening at a Dufferin Avenue apartment complex, where police found the 61-year-old victim with lacerations and upper-body injuries. She was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Police said the suspect, 60, went to the victim’s suite and confronted her over a property dispute, which led to the victim being hit with a heavy metal object and attacked with a small, edged weapon. After the incident, police allege the suspect fled the scene with the victim’s cellphone.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Two-and-a-half hours after they were initially called, officers tracked down the suspect at a Main Street hotel and arrested her without incident. She faces charges of robbery and two counts of possessing a weapon.