City of Edmonton asking for feedback on single-use bylaw

It’s been a year and a half since the City of Edmonton introduced its single-use bylaw, which prohibits handing out plastic shopping bags and other single-use items and introduced a fee for things like paper bags at restaurants.

Edmontonians have had mixed feelings over the changes and now the city is asking them to share their thoughts officially.

The findings of the survey (link below) could bring about changes.

Forgetting your reusable bag typically means adding on another fee, but that bylaw is getting a second look.

“If it’s effective we carry on with it. If it’s not effective we modify it to make some changes,” said Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi.

On July 1st, 2023, the City of Edmonton introduced the single-use item reduction bylaw.

The goal is to lower the number of single-use items handed out in the city, not necessarily to get rid of plastic items for non-plastic.

The bylaw also introduced the bag fee. That fee was upped this past summer, stores must charge 25 cents for paper bags and $2 for reusable ones.

Now the city has opened a survey for Edmonton residents and business owners.

“It’s part of the engagement and part of understanding whether the bylaw is effective or not. I think there is a report coming to (city council) early next year,” said Sohi.

The survey asks Edmontonians if they believe the bylaw reduces waste, how often they use reusable bags or cups, and how often they pay the bag fee.

It also asks business owners about their use of single-use items, how often they sell bags, and if they support the bylaw.

Councillor Michael Janz believes it’s making the city cleaner.

“I think it was a big shock at first for some people but we’ve changed our behaviour. I think people have started to realize ‘OK this is here to stay.’ We are seeing less litter on the ground, we’re seeing less waste. I think the bylaw is serving its purpose,” said Janz.

Going back on a single-use bylaw isn’t new in our province.

In Calgary, intense backlash from residents led to the single-use bylaw being thrown out just two weeks after it was implemented.

Janz says the feedback he gets on the bylaw is 50-50. However, the people Global News spoke to would like to see the bylaw changed.

“I think that it should reflect what people want. So it is a good thing to happen but I think it’s just covering costs. I think it has very little to do with the environment,” said Anthony van den Biggelaar.

Another believes the city should focus on bigger issues.

“I think they should just bring back the bags and figure out what the real problems are,” said Iolanda van den Biggelaar.

The survey is open on the city’s website until Nov. 19 to residents and business owners.

And Mayor Sohi says if Edmontonians say it’s not working, big changes could follow.

“Then we need to revisit that and I’m open to that.”