Weather

Northern Tornadoes Project confirms tornado touched down in Ontario on Sunday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 11, 2024 5:03 pm
1 min read
Tornado touches down in southwestern Ontario town, Ayr residents clean up trail of destruction
RELATED: Tornado touches down in southwestern Ontario town, Ayr residents clean up trail of destruction – Aug 18, 2024
Severe weather researchers say a tornado carved out a “long, narrow path of damage” in a community near Guelph, Ont., on Sunday.

The Northern Tornadoes Project at Western University says it sent a team to investigate in Fergus, Ont., and confirmed a tornado touched down there.

The organization says it has assigned a preliminary rating of EF0, which represents winds between 90 and 130 kilometres per hour.

David Sills, the project’s executive director, says most tornadoes in Canada occur between June and August, and it’s “far less common” to see them in the shoulder seasons.

However, he says, there have been November tornadoes in southern Ontario — and other parts of Canada — in the past.

The Northern Tornadoes Project confirmed tornadoes had occurred in New Brunswick and British Columbia earlier this month.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

