Canada

St-Michel station on Montreal metro’s Blue line reopens after emergency closure

By Jasper Bleho-Levacher Global News
Posted November 11, 2024 4:10 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Work on Montreal Metro’s Blue line extension gets underway'
Work on Montreal Metro’s Blue line extension gets underway
RELATED - Work on Montreal Metro's Blue line extension gets underway – Sep 25, 2024
Montreal’s public transit authority announced the city’s Blue metro line would be back in full service as of 10 a.m. Monday.

The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) shut down the stop in early October due to safety concerns after workers found significant damage to a concrete beam above a footbridge.

“Maintenance work was carried out and the premises are once again safe to welcome Montrealers,” wrote Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante on X.

Up until Monday, metro users had to take a shuttle bus between the St-Michel stop and the rest of the Blue line.

St-Michel was one of three stations impacted by the closures on Oct. 4, with the STM initially estimating they could be out of service for up to a few weeks. Fabre and D’Iberville reopened less than a week later.

Story continues below advertisement

The STM says it found the damage during refurbishment work at the station. That work “will now continue as planned,” the agency wrote on its website Monday.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

