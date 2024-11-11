Human remains found in burned vehicle in Greenhill, N.S.: RCMP

RCMP in Nova Scotia are investigating a suspicious death after human remains were found in a burned-out vehicle.
Police say officers from Pictou County District RCMP responded Saturday to a report of an abandoned vehicle on MacLean Road in Greenhill, N.S.
Responding officers made the discovery, according to a Monday news release.
Several agencies are taking part in the ongoing investigation, including the Office of the Fire Marshal, Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service and Southwest Nova major crime unit.
RCMP added there is “no evidence at this time to suggest any risk to the public.”
