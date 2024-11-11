Menu

Crime

Human remains found in burned vehicle in Greenhill, N.S.: RCMP

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted November 11, 2024 12:38 pm
1 min read
The RCMP Northeast Nova major crime unit is investigating after human remains were found in a burned vehicle on MacLean Road in Greenhill. View image in full screen
The RCMP Northeast Nova major crime unit is investigating after human remains were found in a burned vehicle on MacLean Road in Greenhill. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
RCMP in Nova Scotia are investigating a suspicious death after human remains were found in a burned-out vehicle.

Police say officers from Pictou County District RCMP responded Saturday to a report of an abandoned vehicle on MacLean Road in Greenhill, N.S.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
Responding officers made the discovery, according to a Monday news release.

Several agencies are taking part in the ongoing investigation, including the Office of the Fire Marshal,  Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service and Southwest Nova major crime unit.

RCMP added there is “no evidence at this time to suggest any risk to the public.”

