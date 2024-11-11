Human remains found in burned vehicle in Greenhill, N.S.: RCMP

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

RCMP in Nova Scotia are investigating a suspicious death after human remains were found in a burned-out vehicle.

Police say officers from Pictou County District RCMP responded Saturday to a report of an abandoned vehicle on MacLean Road in Greenhill, N.S.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Responding officers made the discovery, according to a Monday news release.

Several agencies are taking part in the ongoing investigation, including the Office of the Fire Marshal, Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service and Southwest Nova major crime unit.

RCMP added there is “no evidence at this time to suggest any risk to the public.”